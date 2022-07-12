Bears trade for New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry

Bears trade for wide receiver N'Keal Harry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have traded for New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Bears will send back a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to complete the trade.

The former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft will get a fresh start to his lowly three-year career in the NFL. In three seasons with the Patriots, he hauled in just 598 yards and four touchdowns. Last season he accrued just 184 yards in 12 games.

Harry will join a low-ranking wide receiver core in Chicago headlined by Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and newly drafted Velus Jones Jr.

