Bears trade for Dolphins' Dan Feeney; boost depth, versatility of offensive line

Former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins guard Dan Feeney (67) has been traded to the Chicago Bears, according to multiple sources.

The Chicago Bears are adding some much needed depth and versatility to their offensive line, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Bears are acquiring veteran guard Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Cronin notes the significance of the pickup, considering Teven Jenkins' leg injury which is "week-to-week." The interior depth of the Bears took a step forward with Feeney's ability to play either guard position, as well as center.

