Bears trade Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The highly disappointing Chase Claypool era in Chicago is over.

The Bears are trading Claypool to the Dolphins, according to multiple reports. The Dolphins are sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bears, and the Bears are sending Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick back to Miami.

A wide receiver who showed promise early in his career with the Steelers, Claypool arrived in Chicago last year in a trade that saw the Steelers receive the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That trade proved to be a steal for the Steelers and a disaster for the Bears.

Claypool is talented enough that he topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers. But he fell out of favor in Pittsburgh in his third season, and totaled just 18 catches for the Bears after they traded for him midway through the 2022 season. In Miami, he'll add some depth to an already excellent group of offensive skill players, and perhaps be able to make some big plays again in a very different offense.