Bears trade back with Texans, land top defensive talent in new mock draft

The Bears are sitting in a prime position ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, where there should be no shortage of teams calling about trading up to the No. 1 pick. The expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will look to trade back and acquire additional picks.

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, the Bears find a trade partner in the Texans, who give up draft capital to move up one spot for the quarterback of their choosing in Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

With Chicago moving down just one spot, they get their choice of top defensive prospects in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama’s Will Anderson. Ultimately, the Bears choose to find the disruptive three-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense in Carter.

Until the Bears address the 3-technique spot in their defense via free agency or trade, I’m operating under the assumption that Jalen Carter will remain above Will Anderson on their draft board. He is the best player in this draft and makes everybody’s job easier.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah pegged the Texans as a contender to move up to the first overall pick. While this mock draft doesn’t specify trade compensation, Jeremiah believes it would cost Houston No. 2, No. 33 and a 2024 second-round selection.

It’s not exactly the haul that Bears fans would hope for — as many want that additional first-rounder — but it makes sense considering Chicago would only move down one spot.

The Colts and Panthers have also been mentioned as potential trade partners for the Bears, where Chicago would figure to get more of a haul — including an additional first-rounder — to move down three or eight spots, respectively.

