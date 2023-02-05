Bears trade back with Panthers, land offensive playmaker in new mock draft

The Bears should have no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While the Colts and Texans have emerged as early favorites for a potential trade partner, there are a good number of teams inside the top-10 that would love to move up to the top spot.

Case in point, the Panthers, who are looking to “draft and develop” a quarterback, even if they have to give up capital to move up and get him.

In a new mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Bears find a trade partner outside of the top-four in Carolina. Chicago moves back eight spots in exchange for Carolina’s first- (No. 9), second- (No. 39) and third-round (No. 61) selections in 2023, as well as first- and second-round picks in 2024.

With that ninth overall selection, the Bears land quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker in USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

After trading back and acquiring significant capital, the Bears have a few avenues at their disposal. In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, they give Justin Fields — and Darnell Mooney — some reinforcements. Jordan Addison is hands down the best separator in the class and will make Fields’ life that much easier as a passer.

The most important aspect of this potential trade is the draft compensation, as Chicago would be moving back eight spots. PFN has Carolina giving up two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and a third-round selection between the next two drafts.

You’d expect the Bears to want to stay inside the top-five to land a defensive stud in Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. But if the price is right, GM Ryan Poles might be willing to recoup that value for a top prospect if it means getting more picks. Especially if you can address the defensive line in free agency.

Plus, landing arguably the draft’s best wide receiver in Addison to pair with quarterback Justin Fields would be considered a win.

