Bears trade back with Panthers for haul, land offensive tackle in new mock draft

The Chicago Bears sit atop the 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for the first overall pick.

Sure, the Bears could ultimately stay put at No. 1. But the most likely scenario is Chicago finds a way to trade back for additional draft capital and still land a top prospect.

In a new mock draft from The Draft Network’s Joe Marino, the Bears find a suitor for the No. 1 pick outside of the top five in the Panthers. Chicago gets an impressive haul to move down eight spots to No. 9. Not only do they get Carolina’s No. 9 pick, they also get their second-round pick (No. 40), as well as first- and third-round picks in 2024 and a 2025 first-rounder.

With the ninth overall pick, the Bears select Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski to help shore up an offensive line that was one of the worst in the league.

The trade-back for the Chicago Bears provides them with a significant influx of resources and puts them in a more appropriate range to select an offensive lineman. Peter Skoronski is a technician with good mobility and coordination. A college left tackle, Skoronski could kick inside to guard and help the Bears get their best five blockers on the field for Justin Fields.

In a lot of these mock drafts, we’ve seen the Bears trading back inside the top four with the Colts or Texans. Those would be the most ideal situations, particularly with Indianapolis, as Chicago would land additional compensation and could still land Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

In this Draft Network scenario, the Bears are just inside the top-10, which is still respectable. While Chicago does move down eight spots, they do get three first-round picks, as well as second- and third-round selections.

Skoronski would also address a big need along the offensive line, which is a focal point this offseason. He played tackle in college, but he could also kick inside at guard.

Story continues

The Bears will be looking to build around quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, and this would be a good start.

List

Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl edition View 11 items

List

Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: SMU WR Rashee Rice (No. 15) View 7 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire