Bears trade back from No. 9, land offensive tackle in new mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick before free agency, and it sounds like general manager Ryan Poles might be open to trading back again in the NFL draft.

For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea unveiled his latest mock draft, where he has the Bears doing just that and trading back for a second time. Chicago finds a trade partner in the New York Jets, where they move back four spots to acquire additional picks.

The trade details: The Jets send their 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 112) and 2024 third-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Chicago’s 2023 first-rounder (No. 9) and 2024 fifth-round selection.

With that No. 13 pick, the Bears select Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski to help shore up the offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Fields.

Skoronski is a very nice consolation prize after missing out on (Paris) Johnson and (Broderick) Jones. The Northwestern lineman is capable of holding down multiple positions on the offensive line and has been a starter at tackle for the Wildcats since his true freshman season in 2020. While his slightly short arms may paint him more as an interior lineman, there’s no denying his technique and footwork as a pocket protector. No matter where he ends up, he has the skill to be an All-Pro.

Offensive tackle seems like a safe bet for the Bears with their first selection, be it at ninth overall or elsewhere. There’s a glaring hole at the tackle position right now, and protecting Fields should be of utmost importance. Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, but he could switch to the right side.

