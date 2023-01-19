Bears trade back from No. 1, land defensive star and haul in Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft

We’re fully in mock draft season, which is enough to make any Bears fan celebrate with the unlimited possibilities that come with Chicago possessing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler shared his latest 2023 mock draft, where — shocker — the Bears trade back from the top spot. Not only do they clean up in the trade with the Colts — landing No. 4, 35 and Indianapolis’ 2024 first-round pick — but they still get a generational talent on defense in Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

For the next few months, Bears fans will be debating between Anderson and Jalen Carter. In this scenario, the decision is made for them. Carter is young, which is evident in several areas of his game, but it is also clear how uniquely talented he is with his combination of body control and power. His block destruction and disruption are special. For Bears fans screaming that the return in this trade scenario (this pick, No. 35 and a future first) isn’t enough, there would be added value in trading back with the Colts, as opposed to the Raiders (No. 7 overall), Panthers (No. 9 overall) or another team. The opportunity to stay within striking distance of the two “elite” defensive prospects in this draft should give the Colts a hypothetical advantage if the Bears have multiple offers to consider.

The Colts are an ideal suitor to trade up to first overall and land their top choice of quarterback. While the pre-draft process isn’t quite in full swing, GM Chris Ballard said if he found a quarterback he fell in love with, he’d do “whatever it takes” to go and get him.

Perhaps that’s Alabama’s Bryce Young — as projected in Brugler’s mock — or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Heck, even Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Still, it’s an ideal scenario for the Bears, who would still clean up with a top-five pick, a borderline first-round pick this year and an additional first-rounder next year. Since the Cardinals aren’t in the market for a quarterback (where things stand), they’re expected to draft one of the top defensive stars in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Carter. So Chicago would likely take whoever is left at No. 4.

The Bears have a number of needs along the defensive line, so Anderson or Carter would be a solid pick. Bears coach Matt Eberflus has stressed the importance of the three-technique in his defense. And while Justin Jones had a solid season, Carter could be the motor that makes his defense go.

