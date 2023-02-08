Bears trade back from No. 1, get help for Justin Fields in 2-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall draft selection, which many expect general manager Ryan Poles to trade in exchange for additional picks.

There should be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to move up to that top spot and get their choice. But the Indianapolis Colts have emerged as a popular target.

In a new two-round mock draft from The 33rd Team, the Bears trade back from the top selection with the Colts, who move up three spots to draft Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. In exchange, Chicago gets Indianapolis’ first (4), second (35) and third (79) round picks in 2023, along with an additional 2024 first-rounder.

With Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter off the board with the second and third picks, the Bears pivot with the selection of Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones at No. 4.

The Bears pick a blue chip offensive tackle prospect in Broderick Jones, who will protect the passer and move people in the run game. The Bears would be committing to Justin Fields in this scenario, so protecting him should be their first priority.

Chicago had one of the worst offensive lines in pass protection, where quarterback Justin Fields was sacked 55 times, tied for the most in the NFL. There are a number of needs to address along the offensive line, including tackle. Rookie Braxton Jones figures to factor into the equation for 2023, so it’ll be interesting to see where Braxton Jones and Broderick Jones would line up in this equation.

With the second-round pick from the Colts, the Bears select Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison at No. 35. Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush, totaling just 20 sacks in 17 games. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks, which says it all.

With the second-rounder from the Ravens (in the Roquan Smith trade), Chicago gets more help for Fields in Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at No. 53. Bingo would join the likes of Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in a receiver group that needs to step up in 2023.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire