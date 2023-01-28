Bears trade back from No. 1, land disruptive defender in new mock draft

The Chicago Bears have no shortage of options sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where GM Ryan Poles will likely look to trade out of the first overall selection and land more draft picks.

Still, there’s a chance the Bears acquire additional compensation and still land a top prospect in the draft. Enter the Indianapolis Colts, who are looking for a new quarterback. They’ve been the most popular mock trade partner to date, and they certainly have the resources to make a move with Chicago.

In a new mock draft from The Draft Network’s Damian Parson, the Bears have a favorable scenario: trade back inside the top-four, land a draft haul and still get an impact player.

In this mock, Chicago finds a trade partner in the Colts, who move up to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at No. 1. Meanwhile, the Bears move back three spots from first overall, acquire picks 4 and 35 in 2023, as well as an additional first-rounder in 2024, and still land a top defensive prospect in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 4.

Trading out of the first overall selection was the right move in this NFL mock draft for the Bears—especially if it means being able to add an absolute stud like Jalen Carter in the process. Carter’s a game-wrecking talent on the defensive interior. His ability as a run defender and interior pass rusher is game-changing. Chicago needs a blue-chip playmaker.

Assuming the Bears are able to trade back and remain inside the top four, it’s all about who Chicago values more — a disruptive three-technique who provides interior pass rush or an elite edge rusher that brings explosiveness and power to the front seven. Granted, the decision could be made for them, if the Arizona Cardinals elect to go defense like everyone expects. Then, the Bears would get who’s left over.

Still, you have to imagine someone like Carter is especially valued by this coaching staff, as Matt Eberflus has stressed on a number of occasions how the three-technique is the most important position on his defense.

