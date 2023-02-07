Bears trade back with Colts, shore up defensive line in new mock draft

The Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with a No. 1 overall pick that should be coveted by a number of teams. General manager Ryan Poles is expected to trade back, as Chicago already has its quarterback in Justin Fields.

And there are a number of teams — mostly inside the top 10 — that will be looking to move up and get one of the top prospects in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, the Bears trade back from No. 1 with the Colts, who move up to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Chicago moves back three spots, where they land Indianapolis’ first- (No. 4), second- (No. 36) and third-round (No. 80) picks, as well a 2024 second-rounder. With the fourth overall pick, the Bears land a generational talent at edge rusher in Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft but the Bears trade down and still land an elite pass rusher here.

When looking at mock drafts, it’s mostly been a tossup between Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Which makes sense considering the defensive line is one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

The pass rush, in particular, was atrocious in 2022. Chicago notched jut 20 sacks — worst in the league — in 17 games. Granted, they did trade Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn in the span of eight months. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says it all.

When looking at the compensation in this mock, it’s different than the two first-round picks and second-rounder that most project for the Bears, which the author notes he “tried to make these trades as realistic as possible.” But it’s still a nice haul for Poles to move back and still land a top defensive prospect.

The Bears couldn’t go wrong with either Anderson or Carter. Ultimately, what Poles does in free agency should help clear things up.

