Bears trade back with Colts for picks, land top prospect in new mock draft

The Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the first overall pick, which gives them plenty of options. The most likely is general manager Ryan Poles will look to trade back and acquire additional draft capital.

There should be no shortage of suitors for that top selection, as there are a number of teams that are in need of a quarterback. And if a team falls in love with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis, they might be willing to do whatever it takes to land them.

In a new mock draft from SB Nation’s Mark Schofield, the Bears find a trade partner in the Colts. Chicago moves back three spots in exchange for Indianapolis’ first- (No. 4) and second-round (No. 35) selections, along with an additional first-rounder in 2024.

With that fourth overall pick, the Bears manage to land Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who can be the disruptive three-technique that Matt Eberflus’ defense needs.

For many, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the best prospect in the entire draft. Georgia’s imposing defense was a big reason for their back-to-back national championships, and Carter played a massive part for both units. His strength and power at the point of attack command double teams each drive, but his ability to push the pocket and penetrate is a massive plus for the NFL.

There’s a reason the Colts keep coming as a popular trade target with the Bears. You’d think Poles would prefer to trade back and remain inside the top-four to land either Carter or Will Anderson Jr., and Indianapolis is the best route to that.

Not to mention, landing the Colts’ No.4. pick, a second-rounder (a borderline first-rounder at No. 35) and a 2024 first-round pick would be solid compensation.

List

Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick View 9 items

List

10 potential Bears draft targets who elevated their stock at Senior Bowl View 10 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire