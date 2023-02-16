Bears trade back with Colts, land defender and picks in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

The Bears are sitting in an ideal position with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Despite trade speculation involving Justin Fields, Chicago is expected to trade back with a quarterback-needy team and reap the benefits of additional draft capital.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his post-Super Bowl mock draft, which features Chicago trading back three spots with the Colts for what McShay wagers would be “the No. 4 pick, a second-rounder (No. 35), a fifth-rounder and maybe even an additional Round 1 selection in 2024.”

With that fourth overall pick, McShay has the Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who might be someone they choose to take first overall if they stay put.

So in this scenario, the Bears move down, pick up more picks and still manage to get a player they might draft at No. 1 if they stay home. That’s a pretty solid Thursday night for GM Ryan Poles. Carter’s production might not wow you (six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss over the past two years), but he dealt with a knee injury this season and was behind numerous first-rounders on Georgia’s 2021 depth chart. Make no mistake: Carter is the real deal. He fires off the ball and uses his excellent strength to push blockers backward. Last season, Chicago was 32nd in sacks (20) and 27th in run defense (4.9 yards allowed per carry), and coach Matt Eberflus would love to have someone like Carter in the middle of that defensive line to create disruption.

The ideal scenario for general manager Ryan Poles is to find a way to trade back inside the top four and still land a top defender, be it Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Colts, who haven’t been able to make it work with aging veteran quarterbacks, are a top trade candidate given their owner and GM have reiterated their desire to draft and develop a young quarterback.

In many mock drafts, the expected trade compensation for Indianapolis moving up three spots — and leap frogging their division rivals, the Texans — involves two first rounders (including one in 2024), as well as their second-round pick this year. Assuming the Bears are still able to land a premier prospect while trading back, it certainly seems like a win for Poles.

