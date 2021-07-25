Bears trade Anthony Miller to Texans after rough 2020 season

Bears trade Anthony Miller to Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, per a report from from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The Bears are getting a "late-round pick" in return.

The #Bears are trading WR Anthony Miller to the #Texans, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Long rumored to be dealt, the former second-round pick gets a fresh start. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2021

The #Texans made a late-round pick swap with the #Bears and Anthony Miller has an new home. https://t.co/Q0HlC4TeTF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

And this is the culmination of a months-long effort to trade Miller away. Miller's ticket out of Chicago was secured when he was ejected after punching New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner Johnson in the Wild Card match up. In Week 8 of the 2020 season, Gardner-Johnson baited Javon Wims into throwing a punch which also resulted in an ejection.

Going into the Wild Card round, Bears wide receivers were warned against letting Gardner-Johnson getting under their skin.

Bears chairman George McCaskey reprimanded Miller on sports radio in the aftermath and said he was disappointed in Miller's actions.

The move will save $1.2 million towards this year’s salary cap, with just under $500,000 in dead money.

Story continues

And it seemed like only a matter of time before Miller was off the roster. The Bears have Allen Robinson returning under the franchise tag. Darnell Mooney had a stellar rookie season. The Bears signed Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in the offseason. Then the Bears drafted Dazz Newsome.

Miller thanked Bears fans and the organization on Instagram after news of his trade came out.

Miller joined the Bears for that break out 12-4 2018 season, which ended in the infamous double-doink loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. As a rookie he caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.

While his receptions and yardage increased marginally in 2019 and 2020, he caught a combined four touchdowns in the following two seasons.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!