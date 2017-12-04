Bears total collapse continues in loss to 49ers as pressure builds on John Fox, Ryan Pace

The Bears have never fired a head coach during a season, and may not now even after a demoralizing 15-14 loss Sunday to the woeful San Francisco 49ers dropped them to 3-9. But with this defeat, their fifth straight, John Fox and his players have taken matters past the point at which GM Ryan Pace will have any choice but to make a coaching change at the end of a season that has now gone into freefall.

When exactly the change comes really isn't the point, so much as the fact that the Bears now are assured of a third straight losing season under Fox and the culture that Fox and Pace sought to instill is now in tatters. The reality appears to have set in that Fox is not able to effect a course correction, meaning that it falls to Pace to perform a franchise turnaround with a statement move of accountability.

Because the results of the stretch since the Bears stood 3-4 now threaten Pace as well, since he now is assured of three straight losing seasons on his GM dance card. To go another season with Fox, who does have one more year on the contract that brought him to Chicago in 2015, imperils any prospect that Pace would then get to hire a second coach in his tenure.

Management green-light'ing Pace to make a second coaching hire after four poor years is problematic at best; Phil Emery got no second hire after just two poor years, which in total were considerably better than the Fox/Pace tenures.

Also, extrapolating a little: Staying with Fox for year four all but locks the coaching staff in place with only modest chances for upgrades, should those be sought. Dick Jauron once had to settle for John Shoop as offensive coordinator in 2001 because the prevailing NFL take was that Jauron was likely done without a winning season that year, his third. Nobody else would take the job without a multi-year deal, and the Bears weren't giving those to new hires for a teetering head coach.

The 2017 collapse has given Fox the dubious honor of worst winning percentage in franchise history -- .273 – beneath even Abe Gibron's .274 posted from 1972-74.

Whether Pace and the organization can allow the spiral to go on for another four weeks, when a change ultimately is all but assured after Sunday's sleepwalk against an NFC bottom-feeder, is fodder for talks late Sunday around Halas Hall offices. A coach-firing now would accomplish little other than satisfy some of the virulent Fox haters but it would send a strong, harsh message to a locker room that now could best be described as lost.

"We're still searching," said veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was speaking specifically about finding ways to win close games but inadvertently described more than the Bears on Sunday.

If there is a bitter irony to Sunday's embarrassment, it lay in the winning field goal was the last of five off the foot of Robbie Gould and played out against San Francisco (2-10). It was Gould's miss from 38 yards at the end of regulation in the 2015 game against the 49ers, which was won in overtime by San Francisco, that started what has been a global Bears slide. The Bears were 5-6 at the time, possessed of a chance to reach .500, only to have Gould miss.

Since then the Fox Bears have gone 7-26. Gould now stands 2-0 against the team that cut him despite his place in Bears history, having helped the New York Giants to a win over the Bears last season.

Identity lost

The Bears have espoused a desired identity of a physical running team that plays consistent solid defense and makes plays on special teams. Sunday saw a little of the last but a complete show of flailing in the first two.

The once-solid defense may have forced the 49ers to settle for five field goals, but those came at the ends of five drives of 60 yards or longer, including one in the third quarter lasting 14 plays, 70 yards and 8:19 of clock time. The 49ers had at least one first down on seven of eight possessions which fed into their having the football nearly 39 minutes, helped by the Bears' offense's inability to stay on the field (zero first downs on four of its seven possessions).

The problem wasn't the offense, however, or the defense wearing down. Three of the 49ers first six possessions went for drives of 11 or more plays. This for a team with a defense-based head coach and one of the acknowledged better defensive coordinators.

The Bears allowed just one (Atlanta) of their first seven opponents more than 315 yards in a game. They have held zero of their last five to fewer than 340. San Francisco ranked 26th (one slot ahead of the Bears) in third-down conversions, at 34.1 percent, before Sunday. The Bears allowed the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo in his first start to convert 10 of 18 (56 percent).

"I think the third-down defense was problematic," Fox said, adding, "We didn't generate much rush and that makes life for a quarterback a little better." The Bears had 2 sacks of Garoppolo and just 3 other hits on him in 39 dropbacks.

Progress lost

Chairman George McCaskey stated that "progress" was his specific requirement for the Fox regime this year. McCaskey could not have seen where he needed to see it most any on Sunday. Again.

For the fifth time in six opportunities, Mitch Trubisky did not achieve the standard of excellence expected from franchise quarterbacks – that of taking his team to scores at the most pivotal points of games, specifically in fourth quarters with games at stake. Trubisky has thrown just 3 touchdown passes total over his past six games.

Only two of the 49ers' previous 11 opponents scored fewer than 20 points. The Bears make that three of 12, and failed to score more than 17 points in nine of their 12 games.

The Bears went into Sunday's fourth quarter leading 14-12, a situation where a field goal or certainly a touchdown puts them beyond reach of a Gould's foot. Trubisky, who finished 12-of-15 for just 102 yards, a TD to Dontrelle Inman and a rating of 117.2, was unable to advance the Bears past the San Francisco 42 on any of the Bears three possessions in the second half.

Trubisky went into Sunday with the poorest rating in the NFC for fourth-quarter passing, with only Jacksonville's Blake Bortles and Cleveland's DeShone Kizer beneath him in the entire NFL. Trubisky's total QBR was the NFL's worst and for a quarterback whose chief selling points included accuracy, a completion rate of 52.8 percent could only be viewed as concerning. His seven starts have but only Baltimore (No. 2) and Philadelphia (No. 8) rank in the top 10 in completion percentage.

Trubisky did avoid turnovers, with zero interceptions thrown for the fifth time in his last seven starts. He did complete 80 percent of his passes. "I did take care of the football and was pretty efficient throwing the ball," Trubisky said, without any particular trace of satisfaction.

But "it starts with me – I have to get better every week and be more consistent, especially on third downs," Trubisky said. "We'll see what we're made of this week and practice. We're going to bring the energy and fire, and finish out these games."

"Finish out" what exactly?

Energy and fire would be positives, but it has seemed non-existent since before the loss at New Orleans, when the Bears were being bandied about in playoff imaginings.

Fox admitted to difficulty even coming up with words for his team, which may still believe in its coaches but cannot have confidence in much of anything. And without that…

Stretching the non-clinical definition of insanity, that of repeating the same actions over and over and expecting different result, Fox's post-game thoughts had a little of that in them.

"I think we had a great week of preparation," Fox said, echoing Trubisky and other players. "I think the guys' mindsets are good and they are working at it.

"We're going back to work with our heads down and we will continue to work. I wish I had something better to tell [Bears fans]."

Fox may wish he had something better to tell a few other people as well.