Who are the Bears’ top three players heading into 2023?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles overhauled the roster this offseason with some key additions across the board in free agency and the NFL draft.

Poles has improved the roster significantly from last year to now, where he’s upgraded at linebacker, wide receiver and the offensive line. With the influx of talent this offseason, who are the best players on Chicago’s roster?

Pro Football Focus‘ Trevor Sikkema examined each NFL roster and singled out the three best players on each team. He believes the best Bears players heading into 2023 are linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Justin Fields.

Edmunds and Moore are newcomers in Chicago, but each represents the top talent on their side of the ball. Fields still has to take that next step as a passer (13 big-time throws to 21 turnover-worthy plays in 2022), but after recording an elite 91.5 rushing grade with more than 1,000 yards on the ground, that part of his game warrants him being on this list. The hope is that his passing follows suit in 2023.

Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where many expect him to take the next step in the passing game after establishing himself as an elite runner. The good news is he finally has a bonafide No. 1 receiver in Moore, who already has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name despite poor quarterback play in Carolina.

Then there’s Edmunds, who was the biggest free-agent addition this offseason. Edmunds, 25, is entering his sixth season, where he’s coming off a career year with the Bills. Now, he’ll anchor the middle of Chicago’s defense in 2023 and beyond.

Other players in consideration by PFF included safety Eddie Jackson, linebacker T.J. Edwards and guard Teven Jenkins.

