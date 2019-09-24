Bears Top Redskins in MNF Laugher

Monday night’s Bears-Redskins game wasn’t much of a “game” until late when the Redskins were threatening a comeback down 28-15 with the ball at the Chicago 15-yard line with less than 10 minutes to play. That was until Case Keenum made one of the dumbest boneheaded decisions we’ve seen in recent memory to seal the win for the Bears, committing the fifth of his five turnovers. Keenum kept it on 4th-and-1 and jumped over the top of the offensive line and stretched the ball out like he was scoring a touchdown only to have it knocked away with relative ease. Just a truly dumb decision. Redskins fans booed him all night, as he tossed three interceptions, fumbled three times, and took four sacks. The Bears harassed Keenum all night. Dwayne Haskins or Colt McCoy should replace Keenum sooner than later. The Week 4 cupcake draw against the Giants would make for a soft landing spot for Haskins to debut.

Mitchell Trubisky didn't account for a single touchdown Weeks 1-2 against the Packers and Broncos. He didn't play all that great in this one, but Keenum’s turnover-fest set Trubisky and the Bears Offense up with great field position multiple times. Trubisky threw a pair of short touchdowns to Taylor Gabriel before hitting Gabriel again for an acrobatic 36-yard score where Gabriel adjusted to a poorly-placed ball to beat a washed-up Josh Norman for the score. Trubisky didn't have to do anything in the second half, but he also didn't play well with the Redskins threatening a comeback. He managed 58 second-half passing yards. Trubisky has done nothing as a runner through three games, either. He'll be a bottom-barrel QB2 next week against the Vikings.

Scary Terry McLaurin has at least five catches, 60 yards, and one touchdown in all three games to open his rookie season and has been the lone bright spot on this entire Redskins team. McLaurin beat Bears slot CB Buster Skrine for his 15-yard score Monday night. McLaurin took a hard fall on the final drive and wasn't in on the final couple plays to close out the game. It could be something to watch in practice this week ahead of a tasty Week 4 matchup against the Giants. McLaurin will be an upside WR3 in that spot against dumpster-fire CB Janoris Jenkins.

Injury Roundup

Donning crutches and a walking boot, Saquon Barkley is looking at an extended absence. He was officially diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which is expected to cost Barkley 4-8 weeks, with eight weeks being more likely than four. Wayne Gallman is the only other running back on the Giants’ roster after they cut Paul Perkins last week. New York will obviously be signing someone, but Gallman looks like someone to target on waivers this week. Gallman is a mere fraction of the talent Barkley is, but he’s at least in line to play significant snaps.

Tevin Coleman has been sidelined since Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain of his own, but coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Coleman will be back at practice next week with a shot to play Week 5. We’re not holding our breath, but it’s a possibility. Already an ugly three-man committee in this backfield, things will get even dicier when Coleman re-enters the picture.

A.J. Green (ankle) is slowly inching toward a return, but coach Zac Taylor refuses to put a timetable on it. Green is also in the final year of his contract, so he personally may refuse to play until he’s all the way back to 100% and/or gets an extension. The Bengals have been peppering Tyler Boyd and John Ross with targets in Green’s absence, while Damion Willis and Auden Tate mix in for snaps behind them. Green’s fantasy outlook is completely guess-based.

Julian Edelman had to leave the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Jets early with a chest injury, but all tests have come back clean, and Edelman is expected to be fine. It would be surprising if he isn’t out there for Week 4 against the 3-0 division-rival Bills in what could be a rare exciting test for the Patriots. Edelman is back to every-week WR2 status sans Antonio Brown.

Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 4 against the Texans. Coach Ron Rivera wants him back at 100% before putting him back under center. Newton hasn’t thrown a touchdown since last season. Meanwhile, Kyle Allen filled in against the barely-there Cardinals this past Sunday and fired off four touchdowns. He’ll be a two-QB league option in Houston.

T.Y. Hilton aggravated his quad injury while catching a four-yard touchdown just before halftime in Week 3 against the Falcons and is looking like a long shot for Week 4 against the lowly Raiders. It should be the Marlon Mack show for that one, while the Colts employ a committee at receiver. Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, and Parris Campbell will all be in the mix, while Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron continue to split the reps and targets at tight end.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Coach Pete Carroll said he “still believes” in Chris Carson despite his ball-security issues. Carson has fumbled three times in three games and is in danger of seeing his work cut into even more by Rashaad Penny. … Patriots placed FB and goal-line vulture James Develin (neck) on injured reserve. … Jamaal Williams (neck) and Aaron Jones (shoulder) were limited in Monday’s practice. The Packers face the Eagles on Thursday night. … Jets released QB David Fales with Sam Darnold (mono) expected to return following the Week 4 bye. … Coach Jon Gruden wants to get Josh Jacobs more involved as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Gruden calls the plays, so it’s up to him to make it happen. … Ito Smith is in the concussion protocol.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Jalen Hurd has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his back but could return to practice next week and make his NFL debut in Week 5. … Travis Benjamin (quad) is considered questionable for Week 4. Virgil Green (quad) is day to day. … Cardinals released WR Michael Crabtree. … Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) did not practice Monday. He’s been nonexistent playing through injury the last two weeks and is off fantasy radars for now. … Dallas Goedert (calf) was limited in Monday’s practice. As was Alshon Jeffery (calf), while DeSean Jackson (groin) didn’t participate. JJ Arcega-Whiteside (heel) was also listed as DNP Monday. … Jets signed WR Vyncint Smith.