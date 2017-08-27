Bears top receiver Cameron Meredith carted off with ugly leg injury

The third preseason week hasn’t been kind to some teams, in terms of injuries.

The Chicago Bears might have lost their top receiver on Sunday afternoon. Cameron Meredith, who was a nice surprise last season for the Bears, caught a pass over the middle and was tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard came to finish off the tackle and Meredith’s leg planted and bent in a way you never want it to bend.

The Bears trainers put an air cast on Meredith’s leg, and he was carted off. It was an ugly looking injury and based on how it looked and the fact the Bears put an air cast on it right away, it woudn’t be surprising if it’s a season-ending injury. The Bears told Fox Sports it was a knee injury.

It’s a big blow for a Bears offense that already had a lot of questions. Meredith had 888 yards and four touchdowns in a breakout season last year, and he was set to get plenty of targets this year. Former first-round pick Kevin White, who has shown very little in two seasons, could get a bigger role. So could a veteran like Kendall Wright or Victor Cruz.

It’s tough to lose any player in a preseason game that doesn’t count. For the Bears, it won’t be easy to replace what Meredith could do for them in the offense.

