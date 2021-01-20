Here are the Bears’ top options to fix their QB problem in free agency
The Chicago Bears have a quarterback problem. Rinse. Repeat.
It’ll be another offseason focused on the guy behind center, and for a Bears team that’s just about maxed out against the salary cap and in possession of a first-round pick — No. 20 overall — that rarely produces a high-end quarterback, the options to fix the game’s most important position appear limited.
Still, there will be some options, including free agents on the open market this March.
Here is the list of the top quarterbacks who are scheduled to become free agents. Remember: some of these guys will be franchised or signed to a long-term deal before the free-agency bell goes off, so don’t get your hopes up.
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Tier 1:
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Note: Don’t expect Prescott to hit the open market. He’s going to get paid by Dallas. If the Cowboys are silly enough to let him walk, the Bears should pounce.
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Tier 2:
Jameis Winston, Saints
Note: Winston sat behind Drew Brees in 2020 and was out of sight, out of mind all season. I have a sneaky feeling it will serve him well moving forward, although he may already be pegged QB-next in New Orleans.
Philip Rivers, Colts
Note: Will Rivers return for another season? If so, does he want to change cities and offenses again? Probably not. Plus, his arm looks aged. If he comes back, I imagine it will be in Indianapolis.
Cam Newton, Patriots
Note: Newton didn’t look great for most of the 2020 season, but he literally had no one to throw to. He isn’t as bad as this year made him seem. He has another season or two of starter’s play in him.
Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Note: Brissett isn’t a high-end starter, but the Bears could do worse. In fact, they have. Brissett would be an upgrade over both Trubisky and Foles.
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Tier 3:
Tyrod Taylor, Chargers
Note: Career backup who’s played well in spurts.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins
Note: Fitz is long in the tooth but probably has one more season of magic in the tank.
Andy Dalton, Cowboys
Note: He is what he is. An adequate starter who needs a lot around him to be effective.
Dwayne Haskins, Free Agent (formerly Washington)
Note: Former first-round pick who needs a refresh. Low-risk proposition if he’s signed to be in a QB competition.