Bears’ top offensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.

The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the top 15 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

1. RG Ja'Tyre Carter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 93.9

1. LT Larry Borom

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 93.9

3. WR DJ Moore

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 92.6

4. RG Dieter Eiselen

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 92.1

5. QB Tyson Bagent

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Overall grade: 87.6

6. QB Nathan Peterman

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 86.0

7. WR Isaiah Ford

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 85.4

8. LG Teven Jenkins

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 84.1

9. WR Daurice Fountain

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 83.1

10. C Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Overall grade: 82.1

11. RB Travis Homer

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 75.7

12. RT Aviante Collins

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 75.2

13. TE Cole Kmet

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 74.3

14. LT Braxton Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 71.3

14. FB Khari Blasingame

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Overall grade: 71.3

