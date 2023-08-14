Bears’ top offensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.
The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the top 15 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
1. RG Ja'Tyre Carter
Overall grade: 93.9
1. LT Larry Borom
Overall grade: 93.9
3. WR DJ Moore
Overall grade: 92.6
4. RG Dieter Eiselen
Overall grade: 92.1
5. QB Tyson Bagent
Overall grade: 87.6
6. QB Nathan Peterman
Overall grade: 86.0
7. WR Isaiah Ford
Overall grade: 85.4
8. LG Teven Jenkins
Overall grade: 84.1
9. WR Daurice Fountain
Overall grade: 83.1
10. C Doug Kramer
Overall grade: 82.1
11. RB Travis Homer
Overall grade: 75.7
12. RT Aviante Collins
Overall grade: 75.2
13. TE Cole Kmet
Overall grade: 74.3
14. LT Braxton Jones
Overall grade: 71.3
14. FB Khari Blasingame
Overall grade: 71.3
