Bears’ top defensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.

The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the top 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

1. CB Kyler Gordon

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 87.3

2. DE Jalen Harris

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 85.5

3. S Adrian Colbert

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Overall grade: 85.1

4. DE Trevis Gipson

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 82.3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 78.5

6. LB Micah Baskerville

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Overall grade: 77.9

7. CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Overall grade: 75.5

8. CB Michael Ojemudia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 73.1

9. DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Overall grade: 69.3

10. CB Tyrique Stevenson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 66.5

11. DT Travis Bell

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 65.7

12. CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.3

13. CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 65.2

13. LB Barrington Wade

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 65.2

15. S A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 64.6

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire