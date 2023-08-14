Bears’ top defensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.
The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the top 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
1. CB Kyler Gordon
Overall grade: 87.3
2. DE Jalen Harris
Overall grade: 85.5
3. S Adrian Colbert
Overall grade: 85.1
4. DE Trevis Gipson
Overall grade: 82.3
5. LB T.J. Edwards
Overall grade: 78.5
6. LB Micah Baskerville
Overall grade: 77.9
7. CB Kindle Vildor
Overall grade: 75.5
8. CB Michael Ojemudia
Overall grade: 73.1
9. DE Dominique Robinson
Overall grade: 69.3
10. CB Tyrique Stevenson
Overall grade: 66.5
11. DT Travis Bell
Overall grade: 65.7
12. CB Jaylon Jones
Overall grade: 65.3
13. CB Jaylon Johnson
Overall grade: 65.2
13. LB Barrington Wade
Overall grade: 65.2
15. S A.J. Thomas
Overall grade: 64.6
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]