Bears’ top 3 receivers ranked among best in NFL by PFF

Some people might say you’re a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL if you’re one of the league’s 32 best. But some teams have more than one player who meets the criteria, others zero. It seems the Chicago Bears have three to be very excited about.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears have one of the best receiving trios in the NFL. Sam Monson ranked the top 32 receivers in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, and Chicago is well-represented with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze.

There are a few teams represented on this list twice. However, the Bears are the only team that has three players featured. That is a luxury that this franchise has never had. It would be nice to see these guys go out there and live up to it.

Moore was Chicago’s highest-ranking wideout at No. 12, and it’s easy to see why. Moore, acquired in the massive trade of the No. 1 pick in 2023, is coming off a career year with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen, acquired via trade this offseason, is next on the list at No. 22. He’s had at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last seven seasons. Last season, Allen was sixth in the NFL with 108 receptions — and he did that in just 13 games — for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Odunze rounded out Chicago’s top three at No. 29, which is great for a rookie. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Washington, including 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. Odunze was also the third rookie named along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers.

Moore, Allen, and Odunze are all capable of being the team’s WR1, but it doesn’t sound like any egos are going to keep them from being a great trio. Winning is the most important thing in the NFL and having a receiving room this good can help you win if everyone is bought in. They seem to be.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire