Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: WR Jordan Addison (No. 13)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 13 is USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was named the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner (Best WR) after having a 1,593-yard and 17-touchdown season as a sophomore. His technique, speed, and athleticism make the USC receiver elite.

However, his lack of size is a concern. He reminds me of a skinny, less muscular Percy Harvin but, with the right development, could become an elite WR1.

The Basics

Position: WR

Age: 21

School: USC

Measurables: 6’0, 175 pounds

Stats

Career : 219 receptions, 3,134 yards, 29 touchdowns

2022: 59 receptions, 875 yards, 8 touchdowns

Strengths

His elite speed and acceleration allow him to generate separation and yards after the catch.

Great pass catcher and might have the best hands in the draft.

Versatile athlete that can serve as a ball carrier on screens or motion plays.

Weaknesses

His skinny frame causes many issues. He struggles with press coverage and physical defenders.

Addison is an ineffective run blocker due to a lack of size and strength.

Not a true red zone threat due to a lack of strength on 50/50 balls.

Team position need: High

The Bears need a wide receiver. After trading for N’Keal Harry and Chase Claypool, the early indications are that Chicago didn’t find the talent they were hoping for with the former first and second-round receivers.

Heading into 2023, the Bears will need to prioritize finding a true WR1 for their rising star and, hopefully, franchise quarterback Justin Fields.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 8/10

Addison fits the mold of the wide receivers Fields played with in college – athletic guys who aren’t physical but generate yards after the catch. Some scouts are even comparing Addison to one of Fields’ former teammates, Garrett Wilson.

Although he’s 15 pounds lighter than Wilson, if the Bears can find a way to move him around the formation and avoid press coverage, similar to what New York did with Wilson, the rookie might turn in a 1,000-plus yard receiving season.

