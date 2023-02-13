Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: DT Gervon Dexter (No. 9)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 9 is Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, a stout 1-technique that can anchor a defensive line against the run. But some scouts question his motor.

The Basics

Position: DL

Age: 21

School: Florida

Measurables: 6’6, 312 pounds

Stats

Career : 124 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception

2022: 55 tackles, 2 sacks, and one interception

Strengths

Great size and strength for a 1-technique or 3-technique.

He uses length well to keep OL away from his body, freeing him up to make plays.

His explosive first step allows him to create penetration and get upfield, disrupting the run game and pulling OL.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent pad level. His height will always make it difficult, but Dexter has to play with better leverage.

His pass rush skill set is limited. Instead of setting up the OL for a move, he often wins with athleticism or power.

Some scouts have questioned his motor/effort.

Team position need: High

The Bears need a 1-technique or 3-technique to pair with Justin Jones, who can help stop the run. Chicago’s run defense was the second-worst in the NFL and needs to improve immediately if the team wants to be competitive next year.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 4/10

Unless the story on Dexter changes or Chicago falls in love with him, it’s hard to see the team drafting a guy accused of taking plays off. However, the Florida defensive lineman has tremendous upside, given his size, strength, and ability to dominate the line of scrimmage.

