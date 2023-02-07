Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: OT Braeden Daniels (No. 12)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 12 is Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels. Daniels is a versatile offensive lineman who started 43 games and has played all five positions in his college career.

Despite playing tackle for Utah, his arm length makes him better suited to play guard in the NFL, but he’ll need to bulk up and refine his technique to play inside.

The Basics

Position: OL

Age: 24

School: Utah

Measurables: 6’4″, 297 pounds

Stats

Career : 43 career starts (18 at LG, 14 at LT, and 11 at RT)

2022: Started all 14 games at left tackle and was Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Strengths

Daniels is incredibly athletic, with excellent lateral mobility and quickness.

Can support at both guard positions and possibly be a swing tackle.

High potential with the ability to develop into a starting guard.

Weaknesses

Daniels is under 300 pounds with a frame that might not support additional bulk.

His play strength is questionable when taking on power rushers, possibly due to his lack of mass.

Daniels’s pad level is inconsistent, sometimes allowing smaller defenders to overwhelm him.

Team position need: Moderate

After suffering numerous injuries on the offensive line, it’s clear Chicago needs to improve the quality of its reserves. Like most of the Bears’ roster, the offensive line is a mix of young and unexciting veteran players. Improving the offensive line is a must, but center and tackle are more pressing than guard.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 6/10

Daniels will likely immediately impact the team that drafts him. He was a key contributor to a Utah offensive line that ranked 11th in rushing yards per game and only allowed one sack per game.

The fifth-year senior is incredibly versatile, but he’s never played center which appears to be the critical area for improvement on the Bears’ offensive line. However, if the team moves on from Cody Whitehair or Lucas Patrick, Daniels could replace them.

