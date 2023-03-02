Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 1)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

We’re wrapping up our countdown at No. 1 with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. A complete player, Anderson can rush the passer, stop the run, and drop into coverage. He’s the best prospect in this year’s draft.

The Basics

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Position: EDGE

Age: 21

School: Alabama

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 243 pounds

Stats

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Career : 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

2022: 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 1 interception

Strengths

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson has top-tier acceleration off the snap of the ball.

He packs a punch despite a lean frame; he has an excellent bull rush.

An incredibly disciplined player who is consistent with technique and plays within the defense.

Weaknesses

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

He is lean at 243 pounds and will need to bulk up in the NFL.

Not the best tackler. He needs to keep his feet and drive ball carriers to the ground.

Anderson needs a go-to pass rush move that he can win with consistently.

Team position need: High

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Chicago struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2022. The team ranked last in sacks and pressures. However, the Matt Eberflus defense is built on pressures and takeaways, so it is a must that the Bears find players who can collapse and move the pocket.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 9/10

USA Today Sports

It’s hard to imagine a situation where the Bears have a chance to draft Will Anderson and choose someone else. But, at 243 pounds, he is too lean for a 4-3 defensive end; he will have to bulk up. Based on his current size, he’s more of a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Story continues

However, a player like Anderson, with the length, athleticism, and ability to become an elite pass rusher, requires teams to throw out scheme fit and focus on “BPA” (best player available), and that’s Anderson.

Bears' top 2023 draft prospects

We’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears in 2023. Check back every other day.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire