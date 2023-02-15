Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: DT Jaquelin Roy (No. 8)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 8 is LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, who’s a big body that plays strong inside against the run and can collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.

The Basics

Position: DT

Age: 22

School: LSU

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Stats

Career : 97 tackles, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble

2022: 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Strengths

Space eater. With his size and explosion off the snap, he can control or reset the line of scrimmage.

He has good technique against the run and gets his hands on the OL early.

He has good stamina/conditioning for a 315-pound guy.

Weaknesses

Pass rush moves are in-progress. He’s unable to use his hands consistently to beat OL on passing plays.

Average to below average agility. He often gets washed out when running stunts or having to slant.

He has inconsistent pad level/leverage, which causes issues vs. double teams.

Team position need: High

Chicago’s defense needs many positions, but none greater than the defensive line. The Bears’ front four struggled to stop the run, allowing 4.9 yards per carry (27th worst) and 31 rushing touchdowns (last in the NFL). Improving the front seven and stopping the run is critical to the defense’s success next year.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 5/10

Roy has played many positions. Zero-technique (over the center), two-technique (over the guard), and three-technique (outside shoulder of the guard). At LSU, his best production came while playing three-technique. However, there are better options at three-technique than Roy that the Bears can draft early.

If Chicago is looking for depth or hasn’t taken a three-technique by the third or fourth round, the odds of Roy getting drafted will increase.

