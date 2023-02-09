Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: OL John Michael Schmitz (No. 11)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 11 is Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, who could fill the team’s hole at center.

Schmitz won’t jump off the tape. But he’s technically sound and effective as a run blocker and in pass protection. After six years at Minnesota, he has plenty of experience and can contribute immediately for any team.

The Basics

Position: Center

Age: 23

School: Minnesota

Measurables: 6’4″, 320 pounds

Stats

Career : Played in 57 games, starting 35 at center. All-Big Ten (3x) and 2022 AP All-America.

2022: Started 12 games at center for a rushing offense that ranked 2nd in the Big Ten and 16th in the NCAA, and 1.2 sacks per game.

Strengths

A sixth-year senior, Schmitz is highly experienced and technically sound.

Athletic enough to reach defensive linemen and get to the second level for linebackers

Good anchor in pass protection against bull rushers.

Weaknesses

He leans forward on blocks due to his shorter arms.

Hand placement in pass protection is inconsistent.

He won’t overpower defenders when run blocking.

Team position need: High

Chicago planned on free agent Lucas Patrick being the starting center in 2022 but had to rely on Sam Mustipher after Patrick suffered thumb and toe injuries during the season. However, Mustipher struggled in the role, and the Bears must find a reliable player to anchor the offensive line.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 6/10

The Bears need to improve the interior of the offensive line, and Schmitz is an excellent option. He can start immediately and replace the struggling Mustipher. There are questions about his lateral quickness, but his technical ability should allow him to make the blocks in the NFL – even if they’re not pretty.

