Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: DT Bryan Bresee (No. 5)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 5 is Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Coming out of high school, Bresee was the number one recruit in the country. He exploded onto the scene as a freshman and, when healthy, looks the part of an elite 3-technique. However, he’s rarely healthy.

The Basics

Position: DT

Age: 21

School: Clemson

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Stats

Career : 51 tackles, nine sacks, one interception, one forced fumble

2022: 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks

Strengths

He has prototypical NFL defensive tackle size.

Bresee is explosive against the run and has powerful hands that disrupt offensive linemen.

He flashed as a freshman in 2020 (ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year), with 23 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

Weaknesses

Bresee has missed 13 games due to injuries (ACL) and a kidney infection.

Not a refined pass rusher. His hands stop moving, and he relies on the bull rush if his initial move doesn’t work.

Limited production: Only 28 solo tackles in three years.

Team position need: High

The Bears need a 3-technique who can help stop the run. Chicago’s run defense was the second-worst in the NFL and needs to improve immediately if the team wants to be competitive next year.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 7.5/10

If Bresee has good medicals coming out of the NFL Combine and his pro day, he’s shown flashes of being as elite as other defensive linemen like Jalen Carter. The junior ranked 14th on Bruce Feldman’s College Football Freaks list for 2022. According to Feldman, Bresee can bench more than 400 pounds and will run a 40-yard dash in the 4.7-range.

The question with Bresee is which version of him are you drafting, the freshman from 2020 or the guy who only played 14 games in the last two years?

