Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: DT Jalen Carter (No. 4)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 4 is Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The junior from Georgia was arguably the best player two years ago on a defensive line that featured the 1st and 13th overall picks. He’s incredibly talented but needs to trust his technique more at the next level.

The Basics

Position: DT

Age: 21

School: Georgia

Measurables: 6’3, 300 pounds

Stats

Career : 83 combined tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles

2022: 23 combined tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 31 QB hits

Strengths

His quickness off the line of scrimmage allows him to shoot gaps and disrupt running lanes for RBs.

Skilled pass rusher who can win with power or finesse.

He has the scheme versatility to inside (2i) and outside (5-technique) in either 3-4 or 4-3 systems.

Weaknesses

His technique against the run is inconsistent, and he often wins matchups with his upper-body strength.

He struggles to anticipate and use his technique to split double teams.

Concerns around locker room chemistry.

Team position need: High

Chicago needs help along the interior of the defensive line. Last year the Bears were one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL and allowed the most rushing touchdowns. Whether the draft or free agency, it’s a critical area to improve.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 8.5/10

Not only does Jalen Carter play 3-technique, the premier position on Matt Eberflus’ defense, but he is also a nearly perfect prospect. He’s effective against the run and the pass, and he can rush the passer with power or finesse.

Adding Carter to the Bears is an upgrade to the defensive line, and he will contribute immediately.

