Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 2)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 2 is Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy. He has the size of a prototypical NFL defensive end, with elite athleticism, a high motor, and the ability to bump inside and play 3-technique.

The Basics

Position: DL

Age: 21

School: Clemson

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

Stats

Career : 118 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles

2022: 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble

Strengths

Murphy has excellent quickness. He’s explosive off the snap and seems to pick up snap-count timing as the game progresses.

Can win on the edge with active hands in pass-rush situations.

High-motor player and will make plays in pursuit.

Weaknesses

He seems to lack the lateral agility needed to be effective as a defensive end.

Against the run, he’s often late getting his hands on the OL.

He’ll try to guess and shoot the gap when playing zone run instead of following the OL to the play.

Team position need: High

In 2022, the Bears were last in sacks and pressures, whether through free agency or the draft; Chicago needs to bring in edge rushers or interior defensive linemen who can get to the quarterback.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 8.5/10

As the Bears look for high-energy, hand-in-the-dirt defensive ends that can rush the passer, Myles Murphy has to be on the list. He’s a high-motor player with the versatility to play 3-technique and 5-technique for the Bears.

He is an elite prospect. There aren’t many 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive ends with his athleticism; Murphy is expected to run the 40-yard dash in around 4.5-4.6 seconds.

