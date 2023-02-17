Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: DT Siaki Ika (No. 7)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 7 is Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika, or “Apu.” He’s a monster of a defensive lineman that reminds many of Pro Bowler Vita Vea. He’s an elite run-stopper but needs to improve his conditioning to play on third down.

The Basics

Position: DL

Age: 22

School: Baylor

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 358 pounds

Stats

Career : 70 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections

2022: 24 tackles, 2 pass deflections

Strengths

Powerful hands and strength allow him to control the LOS against the run.

One of the best at disrupting scoop blocks and keeping OL from reaching the second level.

He has a violent bull rush that looks unstoppable at times.

Weaknesses

Weight issues. Ika has been as big as 370 pounds. He’ll need to find a manageable weight and improve his conditioning.

Will gamble at times. Against zone, he seems to guess and shoot gaps.

He could be a better tackler. He leaves his feet more than he should.

Team position need: High

Chicago needs help in the trenches both at 1-technique and 3-technique. Last year the Bears were one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL and allowed the most rushing touchdowns.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 6/10

Whether he’s put in a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme, teams expect Ika to be a two-gap player (play both sides of the center), so he could fit the Bears 4-3.

The concern with Ika will be his conditioning. With his size, he tires out quickly. I’m not sure Eberflus will want a guy that doesn’t fit his “HITS” system.

