Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: SMU WR Rashee Rice (No. 15)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Kicking things off at No. 15 is SMU’s Rashee Rice, a wide receiver likely to get drafted in the first two rounds. A physical athlete with the ability to become a WR1, Rice could upgrade the Bears’ receiver room.

The Basics

Position: WR

Age:22

School: SMU

Measurables: 6’2″, 203 pounds

Stats

Career : 235 receptions, 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns

2022: 98 receptions, 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns

Strengths

Able to play through press coverage and overpowers weaker defenders.

His physique and strength lead to yards after the catch. He will run through arm tacklers.

Excellent hands; will win the majority of jump ball opportunities despite the average height.

Weaknesses

Not a polished route runner. He wins by overpowering defensive backs on slants and other short routes.

Fast enough to win, but not a burner. Rice excels by leveraging his athleticism and size, not his burst off the line.

His lack of technique and play speed as a receiver will require an offense to design plays for him to take advantage of his skills.

Team position need: High

Chicago was the worst passing offense in the NFL last season. Three wide receivers are free agents this offseason (N’Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle), and in 2024, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool will also be free agents. The Bears need to add depth to the wide receiver room in this draft.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 7/10

Rice reminds me of a slower Brandon Aiyuk. Like Aiyuk, he is more of an athlete playing wide receiver than a pure wide receiver when evaluating the finer points of route running and releasing from the line of scrimmage.

As a wide receiver, Rice has better hands than Velus Jones Jr. and, despite being slower, shouldn’t struggle to generate yards after the catch with the ball in his hands.

Bears' top 2023 draft prospects

We’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears in 2023. Check back every other day.

