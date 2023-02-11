Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: OL Andrew Vorhees (No. 10)

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 10 is USC interior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees. A fifth-year senior, Vorhees can start immediately for an NFL team. He won’t wow fans looking for a mauler, but he has the prototypical size and technique needed to succeed.

The Basics

Position: iOL

Age: 24

School: USC

Measurables: 6’6, 326 pounds

Stats

Career : Appeared in 44 games with 25 starts at right guard, eight at left guard, and four at left tackle.

2022: Allowed 12 hurries and two sacks in 720 snaps. He won the Morris trophy (Pac-12 best OL) and was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12.

Strengths

Strength. Vorheees is expected to bench 225 pounds, nearly forty times.

He has a tall and sturdy physique for an interior lineman that helps against pass rushers.

High motor. While he isn’t a mauler, Vorhees is high-energy as a run blocker and will look for extra work downfield.

Weaknesses

At 6’6″, Vorhees naturally plays with a high pad level.

Inconsistent hand placement; often exposes his chest and attacks the defender’s shoulders instead of their chest.

Despite his height, his arms seem too short for an NFL-caliber guard or tackle.

Team position need: Medium

Chicago lacks depth on the interior of its offensive line. Although the staff has moved Teven Jenkins inside, it’s unclear if Alex Leatherwood or Ja’Tyre Carter are long-term solutions. There’s also the chance that Cody Whitehair will be cut in the offseason, creating more uncertainty along the interior for the Bears.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 6/10

The Bears need help on the interior, and the fifth-year senior from USC is a serviceable lineman that can play immediately. However, his “good, not great” skill set will create questions about his value, so it’s hard to see the Bears taking him in the first or second round. Therefore, the Bears will likely select Vorhees if he’s available in the third round or later.

