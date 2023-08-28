Bears’ top 15 defense players in preseason, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 24-21, on Saturday in their preseason finale.
With the preseason in the books, the Bears are in the midst of trimming their roster to 53 players. But looking back at the preseason, there were some standout performers for Chicago in their three exhibition games.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the preseason. Here are the top 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
1. DE Trevis Gipson
Overall grade: 89.6
2. CB Michael Ojemudia
Overall grade: 78.7
2. CB Kindle Vildor
Overall grade: 78.7
4. CB Jaylon Johnson
Overall grade: 71.6
5. DE D'Anthony Jones
Overall grade: 66.2
6. DT Travis Bell
Overall grade: 65.7
7. DE Dominique Robinson
Overall grade: 65.5
8. S Elijah Hicks
Overall grade: 65.4
8. S A.J. Thomas
Overall grade: 65.4
10. DE Terrell Lewis
Overall grade: 65.3
11. CB Greg Stroman Jr.
Overall grade: 65.1
12. CB Kyler Gordon
Overall grade: 65.0
13. LB Noah Sewell
Overall grade: 63.8
13. CB Tyrique Stevenson
Overall grade: 63.8
15. DE Jalen Harris
Overall grade: 63.4
