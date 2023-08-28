Bears’ top 15 defense players in preseason, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 24-21, on Saturday in their preseason finale.

With the preseason in the books, the Bears are in the midst of trimming their roster to 53 players. But looking back at the preseason, there were some standout performers for Chicago in their three exhibition games.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the preseason. Here are the top 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

1. DE Trevis Gipson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 89.6

2. CB Michael Ojemudia

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Overall grade: 78.7

2. CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/David Becker

Overall grade: 78.7

4. CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 71.6

5. DE D'Anthony Jones

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Overall grade: 66.2

6. DT Travis Bell

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 65.7

7. DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Overall grade: 65.5

8. S Elijah Hicks

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.4

8. S A.J. Thomas

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.4

10. DE Terrell Lewis

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Overall grade: 65.3

11. CB Greg Stroman Jr.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.1

12. CB Kyler Gordon

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.0

13. LB Noah Sewell

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Overall grade: 63.8

13. CB Tyrique Stevenson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 63.8

15. DE Jalen Harris

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Overall grade: 63.4

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire