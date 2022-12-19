Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 15, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, on Sunday to drop to 3-11 on the season.
The Bears gave the Eagles a scare in this game, where they were able to keep pace with arguably the NFL’s best team. Chicago’s defense came to play, and they held Philadelphia to 17 points through the first three and a half quarters. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to impress despite being down his top four receivers and operating behind an offensive line that allowed six sacks.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 15 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
QB Justin Fields
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 58.4
FB Khari Blasingame
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 59.6
QB Nathan Peterman
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 60.1
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 60.3
RG Michael Schofield
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 64.9
C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 64.9
WR Byron Pringle
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 65.4
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 68.4
RB David Montgomery
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.4
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 82.7
[listicle id=525801]
[listicle id=525815]