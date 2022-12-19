Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 15, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, on Sunday to drop to 3-11 on the season.

The Bears gave the Eagles a scare in this game, where they were able to keep pace with arguably the NFL’s best team. Chicago’s defense came to play, and they held Philadelphia to 17 points through the first three and a half quarters. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to impress despite being down his top four receivers and operating behind an offensive line that allowed six sacks.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 15 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

QB Justin Fields

Grade: 58.4

FB Khari Blasingame

Grade: 59.6

QB Nathan Peterman

Grade: 60.1

RG Teven Jenkins

Grade: 60.3

RG Michael Schofield

Grade: 64.9

C Sam Mustipher

Grade: 64.9

WR Byron Pringle

Grade: 65.4

LT Braxton Jones

Grade: 68.4

RB David Montgomery

Grade: 70.4

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Grade: 82.7

