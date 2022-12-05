Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 13, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, on Sunday to drop to 3-10 on the season.
The Bears led for the first three quarters before another fourth-quarter collapse doomed them. Chicago was outscored 18-0 in the final 15 minutes, where an injury-depleted defense held their own for as long as they could and the offense couldn’t finish the job.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 13 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
RB Darrynton Evans
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 64.2
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 65.2
RB David Montgomery
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 65.8
RT Riley Reiff
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Grade: 72.5
RT Alex Leatherwood
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 73.7
TE Cole Kmet
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grade: 75.0
LG Cody Whitehair
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 75.2
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 78.3
QB Justin Fields
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 90.4
WR N'Keal Harry
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 91.0
