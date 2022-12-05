Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 13, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, on Sunday to drop to 3-10 on the season.

The Bears led for the first three quarters before another fourth-quarter collapse doomed them. Chicago was outscored 18-0 in the final 15 minutes, where an injury-depleted defense held their own for as long as they could and the offense couldn’t finish the job.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 13 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

RB Darrynton Evans

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 64.2

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 65.2

RB David Montgomery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 65.8

RT Riley Reiff

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Grade: 72.5

RT Alex Leatherwood

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 73.7

TE Cole Kmet

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Grade: 75.0

LG Cody Whitehair

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 75.2

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 78.3

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 90.4

WR N'Keal Harry

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 91.0

