Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 11, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday to drop to 3-8 on the season.
The Bears lost another close game, their sixth by one possession this season, after squandering an early 17-7 first-half lead. All three phases had their share of struggles, and, to make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 11 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
RG Michael Schofield
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 59.6
WR Chase Claypool
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 61.7
WR Darnell Mooney
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 63.2
RB David Montgomery
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 64.5
QB Justin Fields
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 64.5
TE Trevon Wesco
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.5
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 67.0
RT Riley Reiff
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Grade: 67.8
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 68.4
TE Cole Kmet
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.5
