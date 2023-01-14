Bears’ top 10 offensive players in 2022, per PFF
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears offense had some standout performances, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made NFL history on several occasions. Interestingly enough, the two highest-graded offensive players are offensive linemen.
Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 100 snaps) and what their grades were.
LG Cody Whitehair
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 65.9
TE Trevon Wesco
Al Bello/Getty Images
Grade: 66.7
OG Michael Schofield
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.9
TE Cole Kmet
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 67.6
RB David Montgomery
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 67.9
WR Darnell Mooney
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 69.2
QB Justin Fields
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 70.2
RB Khalil Herbert
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 72.5
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 75.4
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 80.7
