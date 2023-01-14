Bears’ top 10 offensive players in 2022, per PFF

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears offense had some standout performances, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made NFL history on several occasions. Interestingly enough, the two highest-graded offensive players are offensive linemen.

Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 100 snaps) and what their grades were.

LG Cody Whitehair

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 65.9

TE Trevon Wesco

Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade: 66.7

OG Michael Schofield

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 66.9

TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 67.6

RB David Montgomery

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 67.9

WR Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 69.2

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 70.2

RB Khalil Herbert

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 72.5

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 75.4

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 80.7

