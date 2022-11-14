Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 10, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

WR Dante Pettis

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 66.2

QB Justin Fields

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 67.8

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 68.6

RB David Montgomery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 68.9

OL Michael Schofield

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.3

WR Darnell Mooney

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 70.1

OL Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 72.8

RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 76.4

TE Cole Kmet

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 80.6

TE Trevon Wesco

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 87.8

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire