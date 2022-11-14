Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 10, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
WR Dante Pettis
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 66.2
QB Justin Fields
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 67.8
WR Chase Claypool
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 68.6
RB David Montgomery
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 68.9
OL Michael Schofield
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 69.3
WR Darnell Mooney
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 70.1
OL Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 72.8
RB Khalil Herbert
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 76.4
TE Cole Kmet
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 80.6
TE Trevon Wesco
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 87.8