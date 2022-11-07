Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 9, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.

But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 61.9

RT Riley Reiff

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.0

C Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 62.0

RB David Montgomery

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.7

WR Dante Pettis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Grade: 63.0

WR Darnell Mooney

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 69.4

TE Cole Kmet

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 69.9

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 70.6

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 79.4

TE Trevon Wesco

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 81.3

