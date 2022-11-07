Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 9, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.
But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 61.9
RT Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.0
C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 62.0
RB David Montgomery
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.7
WR Dante Pettis
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 63.0
WR Darnell Mooney
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 69.4
TE Cole Kmet
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 69.9
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 70.6
QB Justin Fields
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 79.4
TE Trevon Wesco
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 81.3
[listicle id=521832]
[listicle id=521940]