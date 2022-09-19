Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 2, per PFF
The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, which marked their seventh consecutive loss to Green Bay.
After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters and were outplayed and outcoached in another embarrassing prime-time outing.
There wasn’t a lot to love about Chicago’s Week 2 performance, but there were some notable performances on offense in the loss.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 2 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
WR Darnell Mooney
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 59.0
TE Trevon Wesco
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 60.2
OL Lucas Patrick
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 60.5
OL Larry Borom
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 61.4
OL Cody Whitehair
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grade: 62.6
FB Khari Blasingame
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 64.5
RB David Montgomery
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 73.7
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Grade: 77.2
RB Khalil Herbert
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 77.6
TE Ryan Griffin
AP Photo/David Dermer
Grade: 82.5
