Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 2, per PFF

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, which marked their seventh consecutive loss to Green Bay.

After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters and were outplayed and outcoached in another embarrassing prime-time outing.

There wasn’t a lot to love about Chicago’s Week 2 performance, but there were some notable performances on offense in the loss.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 2 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

WR Darnell Mooney

Grade: 59.0

TE Trevon Wesco

Grade: 60.2

OL Lucas Patrick

Grade: 60.5

OL Larry Borom

Grade: 61.4

OL Cody Whitehair

Grade: 62.6

FB Khari Blasingame

Grade: 64.5

RB David Montgomery

Grade: 73.7

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Grade: 77.2

RB Khalil Herbert

Grade: 77.6

TE Ryan Griffin

Grade: 82.5

