Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 5, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.
But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
FB Khari Blasingame
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 56.8
RB Trestan Ebner
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 60.0
RB David Montgomery
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 62.2
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.8
TE Trevon Wesco
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 65.2
TE Cole Kmet
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Grade: 65.8
WR Darnell Mooney
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 72.0
QB Justin Fields
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 77.9
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 83.8
WR Velus Jones Jr.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Grade: 85.7
