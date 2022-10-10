Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 5, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.

But it was far from a demoralizing loss. The Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to make the second half entertaining, and quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 5 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

FB Khari Blasingame

Grade: 56.8

RB Trestan Ebner

Grade: 60.0

RB David Montgomery

Grade: 62.2

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Grade: 62.8

TE Trevon Wesco

Grade: 65.2

TE Cole Kmet

Grade: 65.8

WR Darnell Mooney

Grade: 72.0

QB Justin Fields

Grade: 77.9

LT Braxton Jones

Grade: 83.8

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Grade: 85.7

