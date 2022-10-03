Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 4, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday to drop to 2-2 on the season.
It was an ugly loss considering the Bears had a chance to win this game. They faced a team that was nearly identical to theirs, but they committed too many self-inflicted mistakes. Chicago struggled to convert in the red zone (0-for-3), contain Saquon Barkley and had no answer for New York’s play-action bootlegs.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 4 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 14 snaps) and what their grades were.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 57.2
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 57.4
RB Trestan Ebner
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Grade: 58.2
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 60.5
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 61.5
QB Justin Fields
Al Bello/Getty Images
Grade: 67.0
G Lucas Patrick
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 70.7
WR Darnell Mooney
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 74.4
RT Larry Borom
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 77.0
LG Cody Whitehair
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 83.3
