Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 4, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday to drop to 2-2 on the season.

It was an ugly loss considering the Bears had a chance to win this game. They faced a team that was nearly identical to theirs, but they committed too many self-inflicted mistakes. Chicago struggled to convert in the red zone (0-for-3), contain Saquon Barkley and had no answer for New York’s play-action bootlegs.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 4 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 14 snaps) and what their grades were.

RB Khalil Herbert

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 57.2

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 57.4

RB Trestan Ebner

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Grade: 58.2

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 60.5

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 61.5

QB Justin Fields

Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade: 67.0

G Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 70.7

WR Darnell Mooney

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 74.4

RT Larry Borom

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 77.0

LG Cody Whitehair

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 83.3

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire