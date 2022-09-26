Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 3, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday to advance to 2-1 on the season.
While Chicago’s Week 3 win wasn’t pretty — especially the passing offense with quarterback Justin Fields — there were some notable performances on offense.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 3 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.
RT Larry Borom
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Grade: 56.9
TE Cole Kmet
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 60.7
C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 67.6
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 67.9
FB Khari Blasingame
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.2
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 70.3
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 76.9
RB Khalil Herbert
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 79.4
TE Trevon Wesco
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 82.4
LG Cody Whitehair
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Grade: 85.3
