Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 3, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday to advance to 2-1 on the season.

While Chicago’s Week 3 win wasn’t pretty — especially the passing offense with quarterback Justin Fields — there were some notable performances on offense.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 3 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 15 snaps) and what their grades were.

RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Grade: 56.9

TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Grade: 60.7

C Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Grade: 67.6

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 67.9

FB Khari Blasingame

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 70.2

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 70.3

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 76.9

RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 79.4

TE Trevon Wesco

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 82.4

LG Cody Whitehair

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Grade: 85.3

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire