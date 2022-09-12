Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 1, per PFF

The Chicago Bears shocked the San Francisco 49ers with a 19-10 upset win in Week 1, kicking off the Matt Eberflus era on a high note.

It was a tale of two halves for Chicago, who had a rough outing in a scoreless first half before making adjustments that helped them mount a second-half comeback where they scored 19 unanswered points.

There were plenty of notable performances in the season opener, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 1 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

10. RB Trestan Ebner

Grade: 60.0

10. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Grade: 60.0

9. C Sam Mustipher

Grade: 60.1

8. TE Ryan Griffin

Grade: 60.6

7. RB Khalil Herbert

Grade: 64.4

6. WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Grade: 64.9

5. RG Lucas Patrick

Grade: 65.9

4. WR Dante Pettis

Grade: 73.1

3. RT Larry Borom

Grade: 75.3

2. RG Teven Jenkins

Grade: 77.9

1. WR Byron Pringle

Grade: 84.9

