Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 1, per PFF
The Chicago Bears shocked the San Francisco 49ers with a 19-10 upset win in Week 1, kicking off the Matt Eberflus era on a high note.
It was a tale of two halves for Chicago, who had a rough outing in a scoreless first half before making adjustments that helped them mount a second-half comeback where they scored 19 unanswered points.
There were plenty of notable performances in the season opener, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 1 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
10. RB Trestan Ebner
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 60.0
10. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 60.0
9. C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 60.1
8. TE Ryan Griffin
AP Photo/David Dermer
Grade: 60.6
7. RB Khalil Herbert
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 64.4
6. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 64.9
5. RG Lucas Patrick
AP Photo/David Banks
Grade: 65.9
4. WR Dante Pettis
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Grade: 73.1
3. RT Larry Borom
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Grade: 75.3
2. RG Teven Jenkins
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 77.9
1. WR Byron Pringle
AP Photo
Grade: 84.9
[listicle id=516231]
[listicle id=516229]