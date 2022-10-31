Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 8, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on Sunday to improve to 3-5 on the season, where the offense was impressive and the defense embarrassed.
While the Bears were blown out by the Cowboys, it was another moral victory as quarterback Justin Fields has stacked back-to-back impressive games. Fields and the offense put up 29 points on a top-three Cowboys defense allowing under 15 points per game — and they did it with a rebuilding roster.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 8 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
QB Trevor Siemian
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 60.9
WR N'Keal Harry
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.4
TE Cole Kmet
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Grade: 64.3
RT Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.2
WR Darnell Mooney
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.6
RB Khalil Herbert
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 69.6
RG Teven Jenkins
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.5
C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 71.0
TE Ryan Griffin
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 71.3
QB Justin Fields
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Grade: 72.6
