Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 8, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on Sunday to improve to 3-5 on the season, where the offense was impressive and the defense embarrassed.

While the Bears were blown out by the Cowboys, it was another moral victory as quarterback Justin Fields has stacked back-to-back impressive games. Fields and the offense put up 29 points on a top-three Cowboys defense allowing under 15 points per game — and they did it with a rebuilding roster.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 8 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

QB Trevor Siemian

Grade: 60.9

WR N'Keal Harry

Grade: 63.4

TE Cole Kmet

Grade: 64.3

RT Riley Reiff

Grade: 66.2

WR Darnell Mooney

Grade: 66.6

RB Khalil Herbert

Grade: 69.6

RG Teven Jenkins

Grade: 70.5

C Sam Mustipher

Grade: 71.0

TE Ryan Griffin

Grade: 71.3

QB Justin Fields

Grade: 72.6

