Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 7, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday night to improve to 3-4 on the season, in a performance that no one saw coming.
The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the offense had its best outing (scoring 33 points), the defense shut down the Patriots (holding them scoreless in the second half) and Cairo Santos came up clutch (scoring 15 points). Oh, not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick in Foxborough.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 7 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
RB Khalil Herbert
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 67.7
RB David Montgomery
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 68.4
QB Justin Fields
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 71.1
WR Darnell Mooney
USA Today Sports
Grade: 71.2
LG Michael Schofield
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.0
LT Braxton Jones
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 76.5
TE Cole Kmet
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 78.4
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 79.8
C Sam Mustipher
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 83.8
RG Teven Jenkins
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 88.3
