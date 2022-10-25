Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 7, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday night to improve to 3-4 on the season, in a performance that no one saw coming.

The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the offense had its best outing (scoring 33 points), the defense shut down the Patriots (holding them scoreless in the second half) and Cairo Santos came up clutch (scoring 15 points). Oh, not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick in Foxborough.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 7 win. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

RB Khalil Herbert

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Grade: 67.7

RB David Montgomery

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 68.4

QB Justin Fields

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 71.1

WR Darnell Mooney

USA Today Sports

Grade: 71.2

LG Michael Schofield

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.0

LT Braxton Jones

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.5

TE Cole Kmet

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 78.4

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Grade: 79.8

C Sam Mustipher

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 83.8

RG Teven Jenkins

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 88.3

