Bears’ top 10 offensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.

It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

OT Larry Borom

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Overall grade: 91.1

QB Tyson Bagent

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Overall grade: 86.3

OT Kellen Diesch

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Overall grade: 82.5

WR Daurice Fountain

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Overall grade: 76.1

OT Robert Haskins

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 73.5

QB Nathan Peterman

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Overall grade: 73.0

OG Logan Stenberg

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Overall grade: 70.7

RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Overall grade: 67.4

RB D'Onta Foreman

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Overall grade: 66.9

WR Dante Pettis

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Overall grade: 65.0

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire