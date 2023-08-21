Bears’ top 10 offensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.
It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
OT Larry Borom
Overall grade: 91.1
QB Tyson Bagent
Overall grade: 86.3
OT Kellen Diesch
Overall grade: 82.5
WR Daurice Fountain
Overall grade: 76.1
OT Robert Haskins
Overall grade: 73.5
QB Nathan Peterman
Overall grade: 73.0
OG Logan Stenberg
Overall grade: 70.7
RB Roschon Johnson
Overall grade: 67.4
RB D'Onta Foreman
Overall grade: 66.9
WR Dante Pettis
Overall grade: 65.0
