Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 6, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday night to drop to 2-4 on the season.
Despite a valiant effort by the Bears defense, it was a brutal defeat where the offense failed to score on three trips inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress, and Chicago managed just seven points against a bad Commanders team.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 6 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
RT Larry Borom
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Grade: 60.7
WR Darnell Mooney
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 62.1
RG Michael Schofield
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.2
RB David Montgomery
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 63.3
RB Khalil Herbert
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.7
FB Khari Blasingame
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 66.6
WR Dante Pettis
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.3
WR Velus Jones Jr.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 75.9
C Sam Mustipher
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 78.9
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 80.4