Bears’ top 10 offensive players in Week 6, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday night to drop to 2-4 on the season.

Despite a valiant effort by the Bears defense, it was a brutal defeat where the offense failed to score on three trips inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress, and Chicago managed just seven points against a bad Commanders team.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 6 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Grade: 60.7

WR Darnell Mooney

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 62.1

RG Michael Schofield

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.2

RB David Montgomery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 63.3

RB Khalil Herbert

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.7

FB Khari Blasingame

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 66.6

WR Dante Pettis

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 70.3

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 75.9

C Sam Mustipher

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 78.9

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 80.4

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire